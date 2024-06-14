Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal Confirm Wedding via Leaked Audio Invite; Watch

New Delhi: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to tie the Knot on June 23, according to media reports. The couple has been together for quite a long time and has kept their relationship private. Recently A leaked audio invite has now surfaced all over social media in which their Venue, dress code, and other things are unveiled. Later it went viral.

Watch The Viral Audio Invite Here:

In the Leaked Invite, The audio starts with Sonakshi's voice as she greets the guests.'To all our hip, tech-savvy, and jasoos (detective) friends and family who have managed to land on this page, hi!' adding on to the same Zaheer says, 'For the last seven years that we have been together, all the joy, love, laughter, and many, many adventures have led us this moment.'

“The moment where we go from being each other’s rumored girlfriend and boyfriend,' Sonakshi continues. Then Zaheer adds, 'To being each other’s definite and official husband and wife.'

The audio concluded with a heartfelt message from the couple, 'Finally! This celebration will not be complete without you so drop whatever you’re doing on the 23rd of June and come party with us. See you there '

About The Viral Audio

The wedding invite is like a magazine cover featuring their image in the background from their vacation in the snow. The cover is titled by ' We're making it official'[Finally]. 'The rumors were true' can also be seen highlighted on the right side, along with the dress code mentioned in the middle 'Just don't wear red'. What makes it unique is that the invite also features a QR code which can be seen in the bottom right.

The left side of the cover unveils the venue,' Bastian at the top along with the timings '8.00 pm onwards' written on it in bold. Also, the couple's name was on the cover in the left corner as' Sonakshi & Zaheer'.

In the Leaked audio invite, the couple is all set to married on June 23.In the presence of their family and friends.

According to a recent report from News18 Showsha, the wedding party will feature some of Bollywood's biggest stars, including Aayush Sharma, Huma Qureshi, Varun Sharma, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal started their acting career with Salman Khan's film. They first meet at a party hosted by Salman Khan since then they have been seen together multiple times. Also, their Instagram handle is filled with their fun banters and selfies. Both have also worked together in the comedy-drama 'Double XL'.