Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal Share Snippets Of Their Fun-filled New York Getaway

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal recently took a well-deserved break from their hectic lives to enjoy a vacation in New York. The couple kept their fans engaged by sharing glimpses of their trip on social media, offering a look into their fun-filled adventures.

On Saturday, the duo took to Instagram to post a video showcasing their vacation highlights. The video opens with the couple attending a social gathering and then moves on to show them exploring New York’s vibrant streets, enjoying adventure rides, and spending time at a mall. They were accompanied by Sonakshi’s sister-in-law, Sanam Ratansi, and her daughter, adding to the joy of the trip.

One clip features Sonakshi soaking up the sun at the beach as she films Zaheer having fun with his niece. Other scenes include the couple visiting a zoo and cherishing their time together. The post was captioned, "New York for a minute! Bessssst trip everrr with @sanamratansi and baby girl A," followed by playful emojis reflecting their excitement.

In addition to the video, Sonakshi also shared a series of endearing photos with Zaheer from their trip. The first image captures a joyful moment of Zaheer lifting Sonakshi in his arms, both beaming with happiness. The next is a selfie snapped by Zaheer during a cozy cafe date, and the series ends with a warm, sun-kissed selfie of the two.

Sonakshi captioned the post, "Home is where the heart is... and wherever in the world... my heart is with my home - @iamzahero #SonaZahTravelTales," expressing her feelings for Zaheer.

The couple tied the knot on June 23 in an intimate ceremony at their home in Mumbai, surrounded by close family and friends. Their New York vacation seemed to be a perfect getaway as newlyweds, filled with love, joy, and memorable moments.