Sonakshi Sinha Calls Hubby Zaheer Iqbal 'Greenest Flag' After He Carries Her Sandals

New Delhi: The newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are relishing married life together. The actress has found the perfect man and hailed him as the greenest flag ever recently. Sonakshi took to her Instagram and shared the video of her walking barefoot while her hubby dearest was seen holding her sandals and walking ahead. Being in awe of this sweet gesture by Zaheer, Sona wrote on her Instagram stories, " When you marry the greenest flag ever". Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal were in a relationship for 7 long years before they became the man and wife.

Sonakshi and Zaheer had an intimate wedding on June 23 in the presence of their family members. The couple hosted a grand celebration on their wedding day that was attended by Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, and Kajol among others.

Sonakshi and Zaheer's adorable wedding post after marriage

The newlywed showered love on each other as they celebrated their love prevailed after all the hurdles. Sonakshi and Zaheer shared the same caption as they shared their wedding pictures and wrote," Whattttt a day!!!! The love, the laughter, the togetherness, the excitement, the warmth, the support from every one of our friends, families and teams… it was like the universe came together for two people in love to give them exactly what they’ve always hoped, wished and prayed for. If this is not divine intervention… we dont know what is. We are both truly blessed to have each other and so much love protecting us".

Sonakshi calls it the best decision of her life amid all the trolling due to interfaith marriage with Zaheer. But like it is sad, 'Love is love'.