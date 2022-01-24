हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha gives a 'Dabangg' reply to marriage questions

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The wedding season is tough for all the singles out there who are constantly being asked the "when will you get married" question, especially for the Bollywood actors under the spotlight.

However, actor Sonakshi Sinha knows how to 'khamosh' these questions with her witty responses.

In her recent 'Ask me a question' session on Instagram, a social media user wrote, "Mam everyone is getting married when will u get married?"

To this she replied with a sarcastic expression, stating, "Everyone is also getting COVID? Should I get that too??"

Meanwhile, in another Instagram Story, she shared that her weekend plans included watching all Marvel movies chronologically.

On the work front, Sonakshi will be seen in 'Double XL' with Huma Qureshi and 'Kakuda' with Riteish Deshmukh. 

 

Sonakshi SinhaDabangg replyFansAsk Me Anything sessionwedding plansBollywood ActorInstagram
