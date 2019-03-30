Sonakshi Sinha opens up about father Shatrughan Sinha's exit from BJP

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has reacted to her father Shatrughan Sinha leaving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and joining the Congress. The actress supported her father's decision and said that he should have done it long ago.

"Sonakshi Sinha on her father Shatrughan Sinha leaving BJP & joining Congress: It’s his choice. I think if you're not happy somewhere you must bring a change & that’s what he did. I hope in this new association with Congress, he'll be able to do more good work¬ feel suppressed, " ANI quoted the actress as saying.

Putting an end to speculations about his decision to join Congress, Lok Sabha MP Shatrughan Sinha met Congress President Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Thursday

Talking to reporters after his meeting at Gandhi's residence, Sinha has said that he will soon join the Congress.

“Joining will happen soon, we will give you a positive news during Navaratri. I will join Congress now,” news agency ANI quoted Sinha as saying.

Confirming the same, senior Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil revealed that Sinha will join the Congress on April 6. “BJP MP Shatrugna Sinha ji met our Congress President Shri @RahulGandhi today and in national interest has decided to join our Congress. Hw wil formally join Congress on April 6,” Gohil tweeted.