Sonakshi Sinha Ready To Sell Her House Where She Got Married To Zaheer Iqbal; Fans React

New Delhi: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in the Mumbai house owned by the actress, but now there are reports that the actress is planning her lavish 2BHK apartment in Bandra. There are several reports doing the rounds over Sona selling her house, one video of the Heeramandi actress's house has been shared on Instagram where the broker is seen elaborating about the house and mentioning it is available for Rs 25 crore. The video has been liked by Sonakshi Sinha too. Fans cannot get over this decision of Sonakshi and wonder why is she selling the house where she married Zaheer.

Watch the video of Sonaksh Sinha's lavish house in 2BHK available in Rs 25 cr.

Sonakshi Sinha had shared the post of buying a new house and mentioned auditing it hard. And this is the same house that the actress is planning to sell. There are several comments on the shared video by the fans over why is she selling this house. One user said," Why is she selling the house? Didn't she get it done recently". The house is fully furnished and is available with all the amenities that cost around Rs 5 crore.

There were reports that claimed Sonakshi stayed in a live-in with Zaheer in the same house for a year before they planned to get married. But the actress had slammed the news of not staying with her parents, in an interview with Galatta India she had said that she still lives with her parents in their Juhu home named Ramayana.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's interfaith marriage brought them a lot of criticism, but the couple were unfazed and proved love is above everything.