Sonakshi Sinha Reveals Why She Chose To Do An Intimate Wedding With Zaheer Iqbal

Mumbai: Sonakshi Sinha chose to get married at her home with longtime beau and Bollywood actor Zaheer Iqbal. Ahead of her wedding, several reports claimed that the actress would get married in both Hindu and Muslim rituals, but she chose to do a registered marriage amid all her loved ones and family. Sonakshi had her father and mother by her side while she took a lifetime commitment with Zaheer and it couldn’t be more perfect for her. In her latest interview with Bollywood Bubble, the Kakuda actress spoke about why she chose to have an intimate wedding and it has nothing to do with her interfaith marriage.

Sonakshi told to Bollywood Bubble, "We had each other and this is something that we wanted to do for so long and we were very clear how we wanted it to be. We wanted it to be small and intimate.”

She later added, "We also wanted our reception to be one big party where everybody just has fun. I didn’t want to take any stress so my house was an open house. Everybody was coming and going while I was getting my hair and makeup done. Friends are chilling in the wardrobe, decor is going on, the food is being set up. So it was literally like an open house and that’s how I wanted my D-Day to be like. It felt so homely and beautiful. It was perfect.”

Sonakshi Sinha who is happily married to Zaheer Iqbal chose to stay away from the controversy and negativity ahead of her wedding. Sonakshi Sinha's brother Luv refrained from attending the wedding and reacted to the same he had mentioned on his social media account, "The reasons are very clear as to why I didn’t attend, and would not associate with some people no matter what. I’m glad a member of the media did their research instead of relying on creative stories being put out by a PR team".

Sonakshi was last seen in Kakuda that was an OTT release.

