Sonakshi Sinha’s agency denies charges of ‘cheating’, says organiser failed to make payment

Mumbai: Following a case being filed against actor Sonakshi Sinha and four others for allegedly not performing at an event in Delhi despite accepting payment for the same, Sonakshi Sinha's management agency released an official statement saying that despite repeated reminders, the organiser failed to make payments to Sonakshi before the event as contracted and the organiser is now using the media to release false and manipulated facts.

The statement read, “Sonakshi was approached by the event organizers in Delhi to attend an event. However, despite repeated reminders, the organiser failed make the payments to Sonakshi before the event as contracted. The tickets to Delhi were not in order/as were agreed, the organiser also didn’t send return tickets for Sonakshi and her team, despite knowing that she had a shoot the next morning after the event.”

“This put everyone in a tough spot. Several attempts were made to contact the organiser requesting him to make the contracted payments and send the tickets, however,S they remained incommunicado and didn’t live up to their end of the bargain.”

According to the management agency, due to a lack of commitment by the organiser, Sonakshi and her team were left with no choice but to return home from Mumbai airport.

“Ever since that day, Sonakshi`s management agency has been trying to reach out to the organiser to find a amicable solution to the extent of offering an alternate date and tried to connect but to no avail,” the statement read, adding that the organiser is now using the media to release false and manipulated facts.

“If the organiser doesn`t stop at this, Sonakshi and her team will be forced to take a legal course of action to set this straight. We request media to not let anyone use their platform without looking into the facts,”.