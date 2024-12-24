Sonakshi Sinha’s Mother-in-Law & Mom Wants Grand Children After Her Marriage With Zaheer Iqbal; Her Reaction Is Totally Relatable

Mumbai: Sonakshi Sinha, who recently celebrated six months of marriage with Zaheer Iqbal, shared a relatable and witty response to the age-old question many couples face after tying the knot, "When are you having kids?". Taking to her Instagram, Sonakshi posted a hilarious video to address the situation. In the clip, she sarcastically depicted her mom and mother-in-law’s reaction to her and Zaheer traveling the world instead of planning for a baby. The video featured a man raising his eyebrows dramatically, with the caption, "POV: My mom and mother-in-law watching us travel instead of giving them a grandchild."

Sonakshi also tagged her husband Zaheer Iqbal and added several laughing emojis, showcasing her carefree and humorous take on the pressure.

Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot in June 2024 after being in a relationship for seven years. Their interfaith marriage made headlines, especially after reports surfaced that Sonakshi’s brothers were absent from the wedding. Sources revealed that her brothers were initially unhappy about the inter-caste union, citing cultural differences as the reason.

However, Sonakshi’s father, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, stood by her decision. Speaking to Lehren TV, he said that his sons experienced a cultural shock, which he understands. But as a father he was happy with daughter’s decision and will always support her happiness.

Sonakshi’s relatable and lighthearted response struck a chord with fans, who flooded social media with comments praising her sense of humor. Sonakshi and Zaheer seem to be enjoying their married life, embracing travel and adventure rather than rushing into societal expectations. Her playful yet sharp response reminds everyone to respect personal choices and timelines in relationships.

With her witty humour and confidence, Sonakshi proves once again that she’s not just a talented actress but also someone who knows how to handle life’s curveballs with grace and laughter.