Sonakshi Sinha’s Sea-Facing Apartment In Mumbai Is A Luxurious Affair

Sonakshi Sinha has shared inside pictures from her sea-facing apartment in Mumbai. The breathtaking view from her living room is too hard to miss. The actress also gave a sneak peek into her lavish apartment. From furniture being under plastic wraps to empty walls, Sonakshi has shared it all. We can also see the actress standing in her living room as she tries to lend a helping hand to rearrange the furniture. She is dressed in a black T-shirt along with matching yoga pants and a baseball cap. Sonakshi spoke her heart out when she said "doing up a house is not easy." Her caption read, "Adulting - HARD!!!! Head is swirling with plants and pots and lights and mattresses and plates and cushions and chairs and tables, forks and spoons, sinks and bins…. AAAARGH!!!", she wrote. Reacting to her pictures, actress Huma Qureshi wrote, "Welcome to the other side". Huma’s brother, actor Saqeeb Salim commented, "Very proud of you, Sona. what a lovely space." Her Double XL co-actor Mahat Raghavendra also commented on the post and wrote, "Yayyyyyyyy finallyyyyyyyy can’t wait to be there."



Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in the Prime Video series Dahaad where she played the role of a tough police officer, Anjali Bharti. While the crime series received a good response from the audience, Sonakshi's performance was also praised by fans. The series, directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, also starred Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Zoa Morani in key roles. Sharing a video of her character from the series, Sonakshi wrote, “Fighting crime, and being savage all the time.”

Sonakshi Sinha will be next seen in the horror-comedy film Kakuda and also has Nikita Roy and The Book Of Darkness and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the pipeline.