Sonakshi Sinha sips on a drink, enjoys breakfast in black swimwear in throwback photo from Maldives

MUMBAI: Actress Sonakshi Sinha took a tour down memory lane and revisited the memory of her vacation to the Maldives. The actress dropped a sizzling throwback picture of herself in black swimswear on Instagram from her Maldives vacation. In the photo Sonakshi shared, she is seen sipping on a drink and enjoying her breakfast in an infinity pool against a picturesque sunrise.

"Take me back," read Sonakshi Sinha's caption, which garnered over 3.45 lakh likes and over 200k comments.

Maldives appears to have been the favourite destination of celebrities as they have been sharing stunning pictures of themselves enjoying its mesmerising locations. Actresses like Alia Bhatt, Bipasa Basu, Hina Khan and Shefali Jariwala are some of the names from the film industry who recently flew to the tropical island and set the internet on fire with their scintalliting bikini pictures.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi recently announced her next project. The actress will be seen in 'Bulbul Tarang', which will have an OTT release. The film has been directed by Shree Narayan Singh and is said to be inspired by a true story. The film also features Raj Babbar and Tahir Raj Bhasin.

Sonakshi is gearing up her next release 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India'. Besides Sonakshi, the film will also feature Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash and Nora Fatehi. The story is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak war of 1971.