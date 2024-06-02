Mumbai: Sonakshi Sinha, who has been receiving a lot of positive responses for her work in the streaming series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', is celebrating her birthday on Sunday. However, the actress has prioritized her work commitments and will spend her special day on the sets of a film.

This is after a long time that Sonakshi is spending her birthday on a set. Usually, she takes time off for her birthday to travel, but this year, work comes first.

She is working on a romantic thriller film directed by debutant Karan Rawal, and bankrolled by Echelon Productions.

A source from the production revealed that Sonakshi is shooting for the film in Naigaon, northern Mumbai, on Sunday. Meanwhile, Sonakshi was seen in dual roles as Rehana, the former chief courtesan of Shahi Mahal, and her daughter Fareedan in 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'.

The series marked the OTT debut of Indian auteur Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The Netflix series also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh. It tells the story of courtesans from the Heeramandi district of Lahore and blends it with India's freedom struggle.