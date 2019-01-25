हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha starts shooting for next film in Punjab

Mumbai: Actress Sonakshi Sinha has started shooting for her next film in Amritsar, Punjab. Sonakshi on Friday posted a video of herself: "Ready to begin film #23. Wish me luck."

She then shared a photograph of herself along with actor Varun Sharma and filmmaker Mrighdeep Lamba.

"Naya din, nayi film... naya kaam... but no naam yet (new day, new film but no name yet) First day of shoot today, will tell you the name as soon as we know! Wish us luck," the actress wrote. 

The yet-untitled film is directed by Shilpi Dasgupta and jointly produced by T-Series and Lamba. Other details related to the film are still under wrap. 

