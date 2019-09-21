close

Sonakshi Sinha trolled for not knowing a Ramayana question, actress hits back

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha came under the scanner on Sunday after she failed to answer a question on Ramayana during a Kaun Banega Crorepati episode.

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha came under the scanner on Sunday after she failed to answer a question on Ramayana during a Kaun Banega Crorepati episode.

Sonakshi graced the 11th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati on Sunday. While she was on the hot seat, Sona was asked,  for whom did Lord Hanuman get the Sanjeevani Buti in the epic 'Ramayana'. Four options were given to the actress—A. Sugreev, B. Laxman, C. Sita D. Ram but the actress failed to answer it without opting for a lifeline. She has been facing the wrath of the trolls on social media but now the actress has finally reacted.

Taking to Twitter, Sonakshi wrote,"Dear jaage hue trolls.I don't even remember the Pythagoras theorem,Merchant of Venice,Periodic Table,Chronology of the Mughal Dynasty,aur kya kya yaad nahi woh bhi yaad nahi. Agar aapke paas koi kaam nahi aur Itna time hai toh please yeh sab pe bhi memes banao na. I love memes."

KBC 11 is hosted by Amitabh Bachchan and is one of the most-watched family shows on television. 

On the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in Mission Mangal starring Akshay Kumar,

