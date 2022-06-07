NEW DELHI: Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal who have been rumoured to be dating for quite sometime now have finally made their relationship Instagram official.

Yes, you heard that right.

Recently in a belated birthday post, Zaheer has shared an heart-warming post for his ladylove on his social media account and also expressed his love for her.

In response, Sona also professed her love for him.

Sharing the post on social media, Zaheer wrote, "Happy Birthday Sonzzz... Thank You for not killing me.. I Love You .. Here’s to a lot more food, flights, love and laughter.

P.s - This video sums up the entire time we’ve known each other .."

In the video, the duo can be seen chilling in the flight while Sonakshi enjoying her burger and Zaheer making videos of her. At the end of the video, Sona can be seen enjoying her meal and the duo can be seen enjoying the best time of their lives. The pilot's voice can be heard while Sonakshi laughs out her heart, trying her best to hide her face.

Reacting to her birthday post, Sona replied, "Thaaankkk uuu … love uuu ️… now I am coming to kill uuuuuuuu."

According to latest rumours, the power couple is soon going to tie the knot but nothing has been confirmed yet.

For the unversed, Zaheer made his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Notebook in 2019 while on the other hand, Sonakshi also made her Bollywood debut with Salman with Dabangg in 2010.