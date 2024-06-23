Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Sinha Family Hosts Pooja Ceremony - Watch

Actress Sonakshi Sinha is marrying her longtime boyfriend, actor Zaheer Iqbal, today, June 23, in Mumbai. The wedding preparations began earlier this week, with Sonakshi hosting a Haldi and Mehendi ceremony at her Bandra home on Thursday. Ahead of the wedding, the Sinha family held a pooja ceremony at their Mumbai residence. Videos of the bride-to-be with her parents, veteran actors Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha, have gone viral on social media.

Have A Look At the Viral Video:

In the viral video, Bride-to-be Sonakshi was spotted in a blue suit and light blue dupatta. She tied her hair into a sleek bun. and her father Shatrughan Sinha was seen wearing a denim shirt and matching pants which make the father-daughter duo twinning and winning hearts all over social media.

Earlier another video was viral from their Mumbai residence 'Ramayana' After the pooja, Sonakshi exited the room and playfully flashed a victory sign before heading into another building.

The video concluded with her Poonam Sinha, who was seen wearing a printed black suit and red dupatta, folding her hands and graciously thanked the paps who congratulated her. Sinha family were dressed in their festive best.

Sonakshi - Zaheer's Mehendi Ceremony

On Saturday, photos from Sonakshi and Zaheer's mehendi ceremony have been circulating on social media. Sonakshi opted for a red suit while Zaheer was spotted in a printed red kurta and white pajamas.

Earlier, the couple celebrated bachelor and bachelorette parties with their close friends.

Their Love Story

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who began their acting careers with Salman Khan's film, first crossed paths at a party hosted by the superstar. Since then, they have been spotted together on numerous occasions.

Their Instagram handles are filled with playful banter and delightful selfies, showcasing their close bond. Additionally, they collaborated on the comedy-drama 'Double XL', further cementing their professional rapport.