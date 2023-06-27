Sonakshi Sinha's brand Soezi Enters International Markets, First Stop is Seychelles

NEW DELHI: Soezi, the brainchild of acclaimed actress Sonakshi Sinha and entrepreneur Srishti Raai, has made waves in the beauty industry with its exquisite collection of press-on nails. Offering a dazzling array of designs and colors never seen before, Soezi has redefined the way people adorn their nails, to make fashion accessible and easy.

With a deep-rooted passion for beauty and a keen eye for innovation, Sonakshi and Srishti identified a gap in the market for high-quality press-on nails that exude elegance and luxury. Determined to revolutionize the industry, they meticulously curated a collection that combines impeccable craftsmanship with unparalleled style.

Taking their vision to new heights, Soezi recently launched internationally in Africa, with Seychelles serving as their first destination. Known for its vibrant market for press-on nails, Seychelles provided the ideal backdrop for Soezi to showcase its exquisite collection to the world. The brand's co-founders, Sonakshi and Srishti, along with their dedicated team, hosted a magnificent event to mark this momentous occasion and launch.

"We are thrilled to introduce Soezi to the African market and beyond. Our goal is to offer individuals the opportunity to effortlessly elevate their style and express their unique personalities through stunning nail art. With Soezi, beauty becomes a way of self expression and an attitude you carry with you. We are humbled to be exploring International markets, and Seychelles has been the right place to start", said Sonakshi Sinha, co-founder of Soezi.

Looking ahead, Soezi has ambitious plans for aggressive scaling in other countries this year. With an unwavering commitment to quality, creativity, and customer satisfaction, the brand aims to make its mark on the global beauty landscape.

Soezi is a luxury press-on nail brand founded by renowned actress Sonakshi Sinha and entrepreneur Srishti Raai Offering a wide range of stunning designs and colors, Soezi aims to revolutionize the nail industry with its commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and creativity. With a global vision, Soezi is set to redefine luxury nail art and inspire individuals worldwide to embrace their unique style.