New Delhi: Sonakshi Sinha's brothers Luv and Kush Sinha went missing from her wedding. There have been strong speculations that the Sinha family wasn't happy with her wedding decision with Zaheer Iqbal. Shatrughan Sinha reacted in his iconic dialogue 'Khamosh' to all these rumours, but there has still been lots of gossip around as her brothers went missing from the wedding. It was noticed that the Heeramandi actress's brothers skipped the wedding and went even present for the special ritual and Bollywood actor Saqib Saleem fulfilled the brother's duties. Luv Sinha who was earlier asked about the wedding, chose not to comment and said he has no involvement in it. "I’m out of Mumbai at the moment, and if it’s regarding the news published, I have no comment or involvement in the matter".

A close source to HT confirmed, "Sonakshi’s parents attended the wedding, and were naturally elated about the day. However, her brothers didn’t come to the wedding as well as the reception. The photographers didn't spot the two entering the venue, till the very end. And everyone found it to be really weird"

In his latest interaction when contacted the actor about his miss from the wedding, he said, "Please give it a day or two. I’ll respond to your question then if I feel I can. Thank you for asking". Luv told this to HT.

Sonakshi Sinha got married to Bollywood actor Zaheer Iqbal on June 23 and it was one helluva party hosted by the newlywed. The newlywed even faced heavy criticism for interfaith marriage, and to avoid any such negativity in their married life, both Sonakshi and Zaheer disabled their comments section on the pictures of their wedding that they shared on social media.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got hitched after being in a relationship for 7 years and it was reported before her wedding, the couple stayed in a live-in for one year at their new pad in Worli, Mumbai.