close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha's jibe at airline: You broke the unbreakable

Actress Sonakshi Sinha has taken a jibe at a commercial airline company for mishandling her luggage and breaking it.

Sonakshi Sinha&#039;s jibe at airline: You broke the unbreakable

Mumbai: Actress Sonakshi Sinha has taken a jibe at a commercial airline company for mishandling her luggage and breaking it.

Sonakshi took to Twitter and shared a video accusing the airline for damaging her suitcase, which had two broken handles and a missing wheel.

"I went with a perfectly fine bag and I came back with a bag with two handles broken and a wheel completely off," she said in the video, describing her experience after she boarded an IndiGo flight.

The "Dabangg" actress then captioned the video: "Hi @IndiGo6E, Hulk is 6E, this was not so 6E. You broke the unbreakable."

The airlines was quick to apologise and said that they would take up the matter with the handling team.

The video currently 506 re-tweets and 6.5K likes.

On the acting front, Sonakshi is gearing up for the release of "Dabangg 3", where she will be seen reprising the role of Rajjo.

Superstar Salman Khan will be seen playing the iconic police officer Chulbul Panday in the film, which is directed by Prabhudheva.
 

Tags:
Sonakshi SinhaDabangg 3Chulbul PandeySalman Khan
Next
Story

Ananya Panday: I attract love triangles

Must Watch

PT17M5S

Where are the characters of 'WhatsApp Spying Scandal'? | World Exclusive