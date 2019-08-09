SonakshiSinhaArrested trends, actor partners with beauty brand

Mumbai: After "Dabbang" actress Sonakshi Sinha made headlines earlier this week for the "crime of looking good", thanks to the social media trend #SonakshiSinhaArrested, a European cosmetic brand has announced a partnership with her.

The actor generated speculation after the trending hashtag, and soon revealed in a video that this was for a new make-up range by MyGlamm, which allowed her to be "camera ready anytime", the brand said.

"Using a prison mug shot as the main campaign image to launch a makeup product is unlike any other beauty campaign I have seen."

"Usually, it is pretty much standard -- look pretty, pose, look happy. I'm happy to be the range's face because I get to do something as cool as this," Sonakshi said in a statement.

The new cosmetic line POSE, comprising of blush duos, highlighter duos, setting powder, bronzer duos, banana powder and 20 lightweight lipsticks, claims to cater to the Indian skin tones.

It has been launched online and in major stores.