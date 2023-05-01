topStoriesenglish2601309
SONAL CHAUHAN

Sonal Chauhan Drops Sizzling Pictures In Bold Outfits, Video In Bralette Goes Viral- Watch

In the recent video, which has now gone viral on social media, Sonal is seen flaunting her toned figure in a sexy bralette while enjoying her time posing.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: May 01, 2023, 12:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Sonal is very active on social media and often shares her stunning pictures and videos.
  • She often treats her fans with sexy workout videos as well.
  • Recently, she has been dropping glimpses from her exotic vacation in Goa and these have taken over the internet.

Trending Photos

Sonal Chauhan Drops Sizzling Pictures In Bold Outfits, Video In Bralette Goes Viral- Watch

New Delhi: 'Jannat' actress Sonal Chauhan is one of the fittest actresses in the industry today. She is very active on social media and often shares her stunning pictures and videos. She often treats her fans with sexy workout videos as well. Recently, she has been dropping glimpses from her exotic vacation in Goa and these have taken over the internet. 

In the recent video, which has now gone viral on social media, Sonal is seen flaunting her toned figure in a sexy bralette while enjoying her time posing. She has also shared many pictures in the same outfit and fans are in love with them. 

 

 

Sonal took to her Instagram account to share the video and a series of photos in the bralette and a tiny pair of denim shorts and these have grabbed all the attention. The actress also shared a new set of pictures in a white corset top looking like a snac. Sonal is quite active on social media and keeps treating her fans with some of her sexy sartorial choices. 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonal Chauhan (@sonalchauhan)

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis. Many called the actress a 'hottie' as well.

On the professional front, Sonal will next be seen in Prabhas starrer 'Adipurush'. Fans are super excited to see the actress in Om Raut's next.

