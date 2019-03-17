हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sonali Bendre enjoys Sunday brunch with husband Goldie Behl, BFF Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan—Pic

Sonali shared a fun Sunday outing picture with her son Ranveer Behl, husband Goldie Behl, BFF Sussane Khan, Hrithik Roshan and their kids Hridhaan and Hrehaan.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre has emerged one of the strongest women in the industry and continues to inspire us with her posts. It was in July 2018 that the actress took to Instagram to share that she has been diagnosed with high-grade cancer that had metastised. Since then, Sonali has been sharing updates about her health on social media. She has been fighting her illness with a positive attitude and has proven that she is tougher than her weakness.

In her latest Instagram post, Sonali shared a fun Sunday outing picture with her son Ranveer Behl, husband Goldie Behl, BFF Sussane Khan, Hrithik Roshan and their kids Hridhaan and Hrehaan.

Check out the pic here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on

The caption is, “Sunday to Sunday... there’s a lot that can happen in just 7 days! From a wedding celebration, to a required course of hospitalisation and treatment to a leisurely lunch with friends that are family... you have to let go to experience the many shades of life! #Thankful #MyNewNormal #OneDayAtATime #SwitchOnTheSunshine”

