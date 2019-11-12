close

sonali bendre

Sonali Bendre pens an emotional note for Goldie Behl on their 17th anniversary

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre has penned an emotional note for her husband Goldie Behl on their 17th wedding anniversary.

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre has penned an emotional note for her husband Goldie Behl on their 17th wedding anniversary.

Sharing a loved-up picture with Goldie on Instagram, Sonali wrote, " This day, last year... we were in New York at the hospital. Since then, the Bendre-Behls have identified two time periods - B.C. (Before Cancer) and A.C. (After Cancer). Lately, my motto has been to move on & keep trying new things, and detoxing and rejuvenating is on top of the list. So on the occasion of our 17th wedding anniversary, I thought let’s take a break and go on a road trip to @atmantan. Before Cancer, Goldie would have never agreed to something like this but I love how he's changed 
He has put everything on standby and has been focusing so much on me... and now I'm turning the focus back on him.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on

P.S. Happy Anniversary @goldiebehl, I love you more than you could imagine... thank you for being my pillar of strength in health & sickness... literally!."

In 2018, Sonali went to New York to get treatment for high-grade cancer that had metastasized. She returned to Mumbai after completing her treatment in New York.

The actress gave her health updates time and again on social media.She even shared pictures of going bald with her fans and never really shied away from talking about it. She is currently recovering well.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          

 

