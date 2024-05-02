Sonali Bendre Recalls The Time When She Fooled Journalists, Actress Tells All

In the hyper-competitive world of clickbait headlines, fake news, and where fact is stranger than fiction, Sonali Bendre’s Amina Sheikh is a self-righteous editor-in-chief.

Returning on screens once again in season 2 of ZEE5’s thriller series “The Broken News”.

“I am not the kind of person who can keep playing a character on and on and on. However for me for lack of a better word I tend to get bored I want to try new things and move forward. I think that is also true for my character Amina, which I find attractive. She is at a certain age and has lived this life where she has seen power being on top of her game. From that to accept that the times have changed and then say, okay, I give up! And how she adapts and picks herself up, and evolves, that was the beauty of the character. Like me she too wants to move ahead”, says Sonali Bendre.

However, she confesses that she is enjoying her journey as an actor more so than when she made her debut.

“I was so raw when I got into the industry. I was not trained as an actor nor was I trained as a dancer. I was just fumbling and learning on the job. And that kept me nervous. I never really enjoyed the journey. You're on top of the game when you're enjoying the journey and what you're doing on a day-to-day basis, it was not so then.”

However, she narrates an interesting anecdote with journalists, confessing that many times the stories and headlines which came out seemed that the media had created their version of her.

“It was more like they were talking about somebody which even I didn't know.

So it came to a point when it kept happening I just shut myself, and refused to defend or explain. So during promotions, I would sometimes give different stories to the same journalist, and they would not even react, which was clear that they were not interested in listening to me. That entertained me a lot.”

The Broken News which also stars Jaideep Alhawat and Shriya Pilgaonkar in pivotal roles, will premiere on May 3 on ZEE5.