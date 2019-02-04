Sonali Bendre, Tahira Kashyap post heartwarming note and pics on World Cancer Day—See inside

New Delhi: Every year February 4 is celebrated as World Cancer Day. It is marked as a special day dedicated to creating awareness about the deadly 'c' word. The international World Cancer Day is revered to encourage a word about its prevention.

On this special day, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media and did their bit in creating more awareness about the disease. Actress Sonali Bendre and author Tahira Kashyap shared their pictures with heartening notes which can inspire people to give a tough fight to cancer and never give up.

Sonali wrote: “World Cancer Day… who would have thought it would become such a thing… but it has! And just the mere mention of the C word brings dread in the hearts of anyone who hears it. We fear it so much that we’d rather not talk about it… which is why it’s important to have a day where we pull out the band aid and help us deal with this disease. I was scared too, but soon realised that burying my head in the sand was not the way to deal with this. And so… with the little experience I have had, I urge you all to take the time to understand it. There's more to cancer than being emotional or weak or even being called a fighter or a survivor. It requires you to study it, find out what works for you and to be diligent about your treatment. It requires days of strongly believing in oneself, of knowing that tomorrow will be better than today. It is not a fight against negative thoughts. It's taking a stand to not give in, no matter what. Most importantly, it is about living every day, and not just surviving. Just taking it #OneDayAtATime makes it easier to #SwitchOnTheSunshine. #WorldCancerDay”

Tahira wrote: “Today is my day! Wish you all a happy #worldcancerday and hope each one of us celebrates this day in an embracing way. That we remove any stigma or taboo associated with it. That we spread awareness about it and that we have self love no matter what. I truly embrace all my scars as they are my badges of honour. There is nothing known as perfect. Happiness lies in truly accepting yourself. This was a tough one for me. But this picture was my decision as I want to celebrate not the disease but the spirit with which I endured. To quote my mentor, Diasaku Ikeda, “Leading an undefeated life is eternal victory. Not being defeated, never giving up, is actually a greater victory than winning, not being defeated means having the courage to rise to the challenge. However many times we’re knocked down, the important thing is we keep getting up and taking one step-even a half step- forward”. #worldcancerday #breastcancerawareness #breastcancerwarrior #turningkarmaintomission #boddhisatva. Thanks @atulkasbekar for this one”

Sonali underwent treatment for high-grade cancer that got metastasised. After spending some months in NYC, the actress came back to Mumbai. She kept her fans posted about each and every phase of her journey while battling the disease.

Tahira too is giving a head-on fight to the 'c' word. She opened up on her illness through social media. After sharing her battle with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high-grade malignant cells, the author was diagnosed with stage 1a cancer.

She completed 12 rounds of chemotherapy and shared every detail on Twitter /Instagram.

The aim of World Cancer Day is to majorly reduce illness and death caused by cancer by 2020. The day is marked so that any misinformation or stigma related to the disease is reduced.

Kudos to the ladies!