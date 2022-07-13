NewsLifestylePeople
SONALI BENDRE

Sonali Bendre visits the same hospital where she was treated for metastatic cancer

Sonali Bendre is known for her work in hit movies like "Sarfarosh" and "Hum Saath Saath Hain", to name a few.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 09:03 PM IST

Trending Photos

Sonali Bendre visits the same hospital where she was treated for metastatic cancer

Mumbai: Actress and cancer crusader Sonali Bendre, who was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in 2018, visited the hospital in New York where she had undergone treatment. She penned down her 'bittersweet' experience of re-visiting the hospital four years later.

Sonali wrote: "This chair, this view, this exact same spot... 4 years later. From sheer terror to continued hope, so much has changed yet so much remains the same. It was unreal to sit there and see patients going in and I could see that I had been through a similar journey... Saw the chemotherapy suite, the same waiting room, faces were different."

"I felt like telling the patients that there's HOPE, and I am there on the other side and look at me today I have come in for a visit on the other side of the spectrum... It was, as you can guess, a very bittersweet, emotional day. I stepped out, looked my son in the eye, with the sunshine on my face and thanked the universe for everything."

Sonali is known for her work in hit movies like "Sarfarosh" and "Hum Saath Saath Hain", to name a few.

She made her OTT debut in web-series "The Broken News", a Hindi adaptation of the popular 2018 British series Press.

 

sonali bendresonali bendre newssonali bendre cancerSonali Bendre hospitalMetastatic cancer

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for Amarnath Tragedy?
DNA Video
DNA: Who introduced the story of Muslim shepherd discovering Amarnath cave?
DNA Video
DNA: Know three big reasons due to which India became a flood prone country
DNA Video
DNA : Revolutionary experiment to tackle dengue and malaria spread
DNA Video
DNA : The scary truth of flood situation in India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Was Amarnath cave discovered by a Muslim shepherd?
DNA Video
DNA : Was the truth behind discovery of Amarnath Cave hidden?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 12, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: New Parliament House -- Understand the importance of the Ashoka Pillar
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi unveils Ashoka Pillar at new Parliament House