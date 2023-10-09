Sonali Raut Sizzles In Leopard-Print Bikini As She Takes A Dip In The Pool, Picture Goes Viral

New Delhi: Actor Sonali Raut, who made her debut in Bollywood with the 2014 romantic-thriller 'The Xpose, has lately been setting the internet on fire with her sizzling bikini looks. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram and often grabs attention with her bold and sexy looks. Recently, the Bigg Boss fame Sonali dropped a super sexy picture of herself in a leopard-print bikini while she posed in a pool and fans are in love.

In the new post, Sonali can be seen exuding an enviable figure that commands attention. On Monday, Sonali took to her Instagram handle and dropped a sizzling picture of herself, sporting a sexy leopard-printed bikini, as she took a dip in the pool. She looked all things ravishing with well defined eyes and a pink lip colour. In the caption she wrote, "All you need is love!!!"

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. One wrote, "DIVINE," "So beautiful," commented another one. Earlier, she dropped a sizzling picture of herself, sporting a striking multi-pattern bikini.

Sonali Raut made her acting debut with the romantic-thriller film 'The Xpose' in 2014 opposite Himesh Reshammiya and Yo Yo Honey Singh in lead roles. Before her acting debut, she was a part of Kingfisher Calendar in 2010. She participated in 'Bigg Boss 8' and entertained the viewers with her quirky and outspoken personality. She was one of the finalists in that season.

In 2016, Sonali appeared in the adult comedy film 'Great Grand Masti'. She was also seen in an item song in the film 'Lipstick Laga Ke'. She also worked in the web series Dangerous, which starred Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu. The series was directed by Bhushan Patel and produced by Mika Singh.