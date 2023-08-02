Sonali Raut Takes Over The Internet As She Drops Sultry Video In Backless Bralette - Watch

New Delhi: Actor Sonali Raut, who made her debut in Bollywood with the 2014 romantic-thriller 'The Xpose, has lately been setting the internet on fire with her sizzling bikini looks. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram and often grabs attention with her bold and sexy looks. Recently, the Bigg Boss fame Sonali dropped a sultry video wearing a backless bralette and bikini bottom and it has taken over the internet.

The actress sure knows how to heat up social media. The 32-year-old actress is breaking the internet with her sexy video as fans are in love. In the latest video, Sonali can be seen donning a racy halter neck bralette paired with a sexy bikini bottom. She kept her hair open and makeup minimal for the video. Fans have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis.

Earlier, she dropped another video in a black laced lingerie flaunting her enviable curves and it left fans gasping for breath. Sonali Raut often grabs headlines for her sexy bikini photos on Instagram.

Sonali Raut made her acting debut with the romantic-thriller film 'The Xpose' in 2014 opposite Himesh Reshammiya and Yo Yo Honey Singh in lead roles. Before her acting debut, she was a part of Kingfisher Calendar in 2010. She participated in 'Bigg Boss 8' and entertained the viewers with her quirky and outspoken personality. She was one of the finalists in that season.

In 2016, Sonali appeared in the adult comedy film 'Great Grand Masti'. She was also seen in an item song in the film 'Lipstick Laga Ke'. She also worked in the web series Dangerous, which starred Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu. The series was directed by Bhushan Patel and produced by Mika Singh.