Sonam Bajwa Drops Sultry Video In Hot Pink Satin Dress, Fans Go 'Numb'

New Delhi: Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa is one of the most loved celebs on social media. She has a huge fan following and receives a lot of love from millions of people on her pictures and videos. The actress is a stunner, she slays no matter what she wears and fans are always seen praising her. Recently, she dropped a sultry video on Instagram and it has left fans gasping for breath.

In the video, Sonam can be seen flaunting her curves in a pink off-shoulder satin outfit. She kept her tresses open and opted for minimal accessories. Needless to say, Sonam looked jaw-dropping gorgeous as ever in this clip. She added 'Khayal' song in the video and wrote the same in the caption as well.

Fans have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. One wrote, "Sonam ko dekh ke hue sab Numb!" Another user commented, "Aur yahan me pighal gya". "Ek hi dil hai Sonam, kitni baar jeetogi?" a third comment read, "Most Gorgeous," read another one.

Sonam is an active social media user and she keeps dropping bombshells online. She often teases her fans with selfies from her shoots too. From a saree to a satin dress, from shorts to bralettes, this actress can rock each and every look with utmost ease. Her social media is filled with stunning photoshoots of the actress and she has around 11.5 Million followers on Instagram.

Sonam Bajwa is a popular name in the Punjabi film industry. However, her Bollywood debut is still awaited.