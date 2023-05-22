Sonam Bajwa Opens Up On Facing Sexism At Home, Says 'This Inequality Is Ingrained Deep'

New Delhi: Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa is one of the most loved celebrities in the industry today. She often makes headlines with her social media posts. Her latest film raises challenging questions that Indian society may not yet be prepared to confront or address. Punjabi film 'Godday Godday Chaa' delves into the inequality faced by women within their own homes.

Sonam opened up about the time when women were excluded from baraats (wedding processions) in several parts of North India. The movie's story revolves around one woman's determination to be a part of the celebrations, and whether she succeeds or not forms the crux of the narrative.

In a recent interview, she revealed that she has personally experienced inequality and discrimination. Sonam told Indian Express, "I think we have all faced it since childhood as sons and daughters are treated differently. Sons can go out, spend the night outside their homes while women are not allowed to do it. I do understand where it comes from- they are more protective of you than boys. However, I think this inequality is ingrained deep in our society. Girls are expected to know how to cook while boys manage to get away. I remember my mother forcing me to be in the kitchen, even in the heat, while my brother would play. I was asked to help but he wasn’t taught how to do basic kitchen chores."

Further, she added, "I do tell my mother that had you taught him then, it would have been beneficial for him. I really felt bad as a kid when I used to face these things."

She also talked about Bollywood movies like 'Kahani', 'The Dirty Picture', 'Queen' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' which have shown that audiences appreciate women as the lead in films.

"I think the audiences' taste has evolved and they are looking for something fresh. Our film Godday Godday Chaa is something that will cater to everyone, irrespective of their age. Indians understand these emotions and I am sure they will love watching it, and collectively rejoicing together with the women in our film,” she concluded.

On the work front, Sonam participated in the Femina Miss India contest in 2012. She started her acting career in 2013 with the Punjabi film Best Of Luck. She played the leading female role in the 2014 film Punjab 1984 and won the PTC Punjabi Film Awards for Best Actress in 2020 for Ardab Mutiyaran.

Sonam recently joined Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy and Nora Fatehi for 'The Entertainers' tour in the US.

She has 'Carry On Jatta 3' with Gippy Grewal in her pipeline.