Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's birthday wish for Arjun Kapoor is too cute for words—See pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is super active on social media and her posts are often in the limelight. The stunner often leaves us impressed with her fashion choices and her pictures go viral in no time. However, Sonam's latest Instagram post is a special one.

The actress took to the photo-sharing app and shared two pictures with her cousin Arjun Kapoor, on the occasion of his birthday.

Check out her post:

Sonam captioned the pics as, “Happy Birthday Arjun! Whether we're flash dancing in the streets or chasing slopes, it's never a dull moment. You bring so much laughter and weirdness to my life, and all those around you that we really wouldn't have it any other way. I wish you the best birthday, and all my love. @arjunkapoor #BrothersSister”

Sonam's husband, Anand Ahuja too wished his brother in law on the special day. Commenting on Sona's post, Anand wrote, “OMG. Amazing!! Happy Birthday @arjunkapoor !.. @sonamkapoor always pulls out the best old pictures of you two!”

Now, ain't that adorable?

Arjun made his Bollywood debut with 'Ishaqzaade' in the year 2012 and aced his role. Since then, the actor has been a part of several hits including '2 States', 'Mubarakan', 'Half Girlfriend', and 'Gunday'.

Here's wishing the talented actor a very happy birthday!