Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's love-filled post for hubby Anand Ahuja is unmissable—See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is super active on all social media platforms and has an ocean of fans who await her uploads. The fashionista shares all important updates from her life with her followers and keeps them satiated.

On Sunday, Sonam took to Instagram and shared a love-filled post for her husband Anand Ahuja. She captioned the image as, “I ask myself every day… How did I get so lucky to marry my best friend in this world. @anandahuja Anand and I didn’t get a honeymoon so this was honeymoon/anniversary/birthday trip all rolled into one. And let me tell you it was worth the wait. I had the best time of my life. Thank you my love .”

Check out the pic here:

If you can't stop saying 'Aww', just yet, hold on until you see Anand's reply to Sonam's post!

He wrote in the comments section, “Cutie pie you are @sonamkapoor .. You deserve the world, and more.”

Now, isn't that 'awwdorable'?

Sonam and Anand got married in a big fat Punjabi wedding on May 8 last year. The couple's marriage was a grand affair, attended by almost every prominent face of Bollywood.

Here's wishing these two many more years of love, luck, and togetherness!