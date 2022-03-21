Sonam Kapoor Anand Ahuja announces pregnancy, cousins Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor react

New Delh: Actress Sonam Kapoor is expecting her first baby with husband Anand Ahuja. The actress shared the news on her Instagram on Monday, with a series of stunning photos of herself with Anand. In the pictures, she can be seen cradling her baby bump, while she comfortably puts her head on Anand’s lap. The actress also penned a loving poem for her unborn child, that read, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022”.

Check out her post:

After Sonam shared the news, her cousins Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor couldn’t keep calm and showered love on their sister. “OH MY GOD WHAT!!!!!!!,” wrote Janhvi with multiple red heart emojis. Shanaya commented, “I love you guys”. Whereas, Khushi and Anshula dropped heart and other emojis to send their love.

Sonam’s ‘Veere De Wedding’ co-star, Kareena Kapoor Khan also showered love on the actress post. “Wohoooooooo soooo happy for you both can’t wait for the babies to play,” she wrote. Actress Ananya Panday also wrote, “Congratulations”.

Prior to this, rumours around Sonam’s pregnancy did several rounds last year on multiple occasions when photos of her wearing lose fitting clothes went viral. In July 2021, she was photographed in London in a red floral maxi dress, which led to speculations of her being pregnant.She had however quashed the rumour by sharing an Instagram story about suffering from period pains.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in 2018 in a private ceremony at her home in Mumbai, attended by family and close friends. She has since then been living in London’s Notting Hill.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in Netflix’s AK vs AK where she played herelf. She will next be seen playing a visually challenged cop in Shome Makhija’s ‘Blind’.