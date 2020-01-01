Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja welcome 2020 with a kiss- Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja rang in the new year together in New York. The actress took to Instagram to share a video of herself and Anand along with New Year wish.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam wrote, "This past decade has been the most brilliant. I’ve acted in some incredible movies where I’ve met some amazing people who’ve become lifelong friends. I’ve made three films with @rheakapoor and realised that sisters make the best partners and can break glass Ceilings together with our films and sartorial choices And taken our passion for fashion and started @wearerheson . I met my soulmate @anandahuja and got married to him and built a home together . But most of all this decade has taught me that life has many paths and the only path that one should take is the one paved with the right intentions. Thank you to my family and friends, thank you to films and fashion. You make me whole. May love lead your way!"\

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in May 2018 and their wedding was attended by the entire film industry. The big fat Punjabi wedding was followed by an elegant reception party and the couple looked straight out of a fairytale in every picture.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in 'The Zoya Factor' along with Dulquer Salmaan. The film released on September 20 and is helmed by Abhishek Sharma.