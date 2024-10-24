Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2811072https://zeenews.india.com/people/sonam-kapoor-and-anand-ahuja-buy-mumbai-s-iconic-rhythm-house-worth-rs-478-cr-report-2811072.html
NewsLifestylePeople
SONAM KAPOOR

Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja Buy Mumbai’s Iconic Rhythm House Worth Rs 478 Cr: Report

Sonam Kapoor buys an iconic Rhythm house along with hubby Anand Ahuja that was previously owned by Nirav Modi.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Oct 24, 2024, 10:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja Buy Mumbai’s Iconic Rhythm House Worth Rs 478 Cr: Report Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Sonam Kapoor who is married to one of the millionaire businessman Anand Ahuja has jointly purchased the iconic Rhythm house in Mumbai. The actress is making headlines along with her hubby Anand that she has bought the property worth rupees whopping amount of 478 crore. Indeed with this purchase, Sonam has become one of the most influential businesswomen in the industry too. Bhaane Group owned by Sonam and Anand are now the new owner of Rhythm House in Mumbai Bandra. Earlier the property was owned by Nirav Modi who was shut down, as his name was mentioned in the default on billions of dollars of bank loans.

Speaking to Bloomberg News the store confirmed the value of the property which is 3600 square feet, “The stakeholder committee has approved the sale of Rhythm House for 478.4 million rupees”.

Sonam Kapoor got married to Anand Ahuja in 2018 and in 2022 the couple welcomed their first born Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. Sonam has yet to make her comeback in Bollywood ever since Vayu’s born and all her fans are waiting with bated breath to have a glimpse of the diva on celluloid.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: SEBI Chief to Be Questioned by Public Accounts Committee
DNA Video
DNA: Has Congress Found Its ‘Indira’ in Priyanka Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath to Sell UP-Made Weapons to America
DNA Video
DNA: What Discussed Between Modi and Xi Jinping?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Lawrence Bishnoi’s Influence Growing in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP MLA Files FIR Against Party Members in Bahraich Riot Case
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath’s Impact in Mumbai: Posters Send Strong Message
DNA Video
DNA: Will Lawrence Bishnoi become a politician?
DNA Video
DNA: INA Foundation Day - Honoring Netaji’s Legacy
DNA Video
DNA: Terror Attack in Kashmir: How Did It Happen?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK