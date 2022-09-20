Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja share first family PIC with son, reveal his name

New Delhi: New mom Sonam Kapoor who delivered a baby boy last month keeps on sharing stuff related to her pregnancy and the things she and husband Anand Ahuja have been planning for their son. Now, taking to Instagram, she shared a photo with Anand Ahuja and revealed his name.

In a long post, she wrote that they have named their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. “In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives... In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength... In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja,” she captioned the post.

Further she also explained the meaning of the name and shed light on its importance. “In Hindu scriptures Vayu is one of the paanch tatvas. He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav and He is the incredibly powerful lord of wind. Praana is Vayu, a guiding force of life and intelligence in the universe. All the deity's of Praana, Indra, Shiva and Kali relate to Vayu.

He can breathe life into beings as easily as he can destroy evil. Vayu is said to be heroic, brave and mesmerisingly beautiful. Thank you for your continued wishes and blessings for Vayu and his family,” she wrote.

Celebs from the industry showered their love on the baby boy through the comments section as soon as she revealed the name. Actress Shibani Dandekar wrote, “Congratulations to your beautiful little family! So happy for you all.” Malaika Arora also took to the comments section and wrote, “That’s a beautiful name. God bless.”

See the post here -

Sonam Kapoor gave birth to a baby boy on 20th August and took the internet by storm as she broke the news with husband Anand Ahuja. Later, she also featured on the cover of Vogue magazine and talked about the problems she faced during her pregnancy.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in 2019 film ‘The Zoya Factor’ opposite Dulquer Salmaan. Post that, she did a cameo in ‘AkvsAk’ starring her father Anil Kapoor in the lead along with director Anurag Kashyap.