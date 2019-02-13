Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone look stunning at Filmfare Glamour And Style Awards—Pics

New Delhi: Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards were organised at JW Marriot Juhu on February 12 and the whose and who's of Bollywood attended the event. Actresses Sonam K Ahuja and Deepika Padukone were also among the attendees and both of them slayed the red carpet look. While Deepika wore an off-shoulder gown paired with a belt, Sonam grabbed eyeballs in a black ensemble.

Both actresses took to Instagram to share their pictures.

Check them out here:

On the work front, Deepika will play the lead in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak'. The actress will portray the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and will also be producing the film. It has been a long time since we saw the dimpled beauty on screen and 'Chhapaak' isn't only her next film after a huge gap (since we last saw the actress in 'Padmaavat'), but is also her first film post her wedding with Ranveer Singh. Hence, expectations are high from this one!

Sonam, on the other hand, is basking in the success of her latest release 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga'. The film hit the screens on February 1 and has been lauded by critics as well as fans. It also stars ace actors Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor. The film marks Sonam's first with her dad, Anil and has him playing her on-screen father.

She will next be seen in 'The Zoya Factor' which is based on Anuja Chauhan's novel by the same name. The movie stars Sonam and south superstar Dulquer Salmaan in lead roles. The quirky first look posters have upped the curiosity levels amongst fans.