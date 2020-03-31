Sonam Kapoor and hubby Anand Ahuja's social media PDA is too cute for words - Check inside

New Delhi: Bollywood beauty Sonam Kapoor and hubby Anand Ahuja give major couple goals and are quite active on Twitter and Instagram. The fashionable duo has yet again proved to be one of the cutest couples in B-Town.

Their social media PDA on the recent post is too adorable for words.

Sonam shared a picture of her kissing the hubby dearest on the forehead with a beautiful caption which reads:

Rise up this mornin'

Smiled with the risin' sun

Three little birds

Pitch by my doorstep

Singin' sweet songs

Of melodies pure and true

Saying', (this is my message to you)

Singing' don't worry 'bout a thing

'Cause every little thing gonna be alright

Singing' don't worry (don't worry) 'bout a thing

'Cause every little thing gonna be alright #everydayphenomenal #sleepyhungrybaby

To which Anand Ahuja replied: you were supposed to sing this to me in person after I sang “sunshine”! This post is super cute but doesn’t free you from the in person singing promise please! @sonamkapoor

Sonam and Anand upon their return from London some time back went into self-isolation and practised social distancing amid the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak.

The pandemic flu has claimed over 37,000 lives globally as of now. The government has called for a 21-day lockdown in the country to curb the deadly COVID-19 virus from spreading any further.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was last seen on screen in "The Zoya Factor" directed by Abhishek Sharma. It was an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel of the same name.

After dating for a brief time, Sonam and Anand got married on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Sikh ceremony and the Anand Karaj ritual was held at her aunt's place in Bandra, Mumbai.