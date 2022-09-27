NewsLifestylePeople
SONAM KAPOOR

Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor share PICS of baby Vayu as they celebrate Nirmal Kapoor’s birthday

Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor took to their Instagram handles to wish Nirmal Kapoor a very happy birthday. The duo also shared family pictures with baby Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 06:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor share PICS of baby Vayu as they celebrate Nirmal Kapoor’s birthday

New Delhi: New mom Sonam Kapoor never fails to share a sneak peak into her life through her Instagram account. The actress created storm with her last storm when she shared a photo with husband Anand Ahuja and gave a glimpse of her new born son Vayu.  

Now in the latest post, the actress shared a photo of son Vayu with her grandmother Nirmal Kapoor. Sonam first shared a picture of her childhood in which she can be seen sitting on grandmother Nirmal Kapoor’s lap. In the second photo, Nirmal Kapoor is seen holding Sonam’s son Vayu. However, she did not reveal the face of the baby in the photo. 

She shared the photos on the occasion of Nirmal Kapoor’s birthday and captioned the post as, “Happy happy birthday dadi love you @nirmalkapoorbombay.” 

Sonam Kapoor's post

Sonam’s family members including cousin Akshay Marwah and aunt Maheep Kapoor dropped heart emojis on the post. Fans of the actress could not keep their calm seeing the photo and started showering their love in the comments section. “Peace mercy and blessings of almighty GOD on you,” commented one fan. “The 2nd picture,” added another fan along with heart faced emoji. 

Similarly, Anil Kapoor also shared pictures of the family on the occasion of his mother’s 88th birthday. “The wonderful daughter, wife, mother, grandmother & now great grandmother celebrates her 88th birthday today! There’s no one like you! Happy Birthday Mom!,” he wrote.  

Anil Kapoor's post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

Sonam Kapoor gave birth to a baby boy on 20th August and took the internet by storm as she broke the news with husband Anand Ahuja. Later, she also featured on the cover of Vogue magazine and talked about the problems she faced during her pregnancy.   

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in 2019 film ‘The Zoya Factor’ opposite Dulquer Salmaan. Post that, she did a cameo in ‘AkvsAk’ starring her father Anil Kapoor in the lead along with director Anurag Kashyap. 

Live Tv

Sonam KapoorAnil KapoorBaby Vayu picsVayu KapoorAnand ahujasonam kapoor pregnancyBollywood maternity fashion

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Ashok Gehlot seems to be out of Congress President race
DNA Video
DNA: 'Explanation' of Waqf Board's 'occupation policy' with examples
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 26, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's minister dishonored internationally
DNA Video
DNA: Why is NASA preparing to save Earth?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: PFI terrorist organization, then why delay in ban?
DNA Video
DNA: Global analysis of 'hate crime' against Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: System silent on heavy bags weighing student down
DNA Video
DNA: Why system doesn't prevent cities from drowning in rainwater?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 23, 2022