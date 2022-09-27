Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor share PICS of baby Vayu as they celebrate Nirmal Kapoor’s birthday

New Delhi: New mom Sonam Kapoor never fails to share a sneak peak into her life through her Instagram account. The actress created storm with her last storm when she shared a photo with husband Anand Ahuja and gave a glimpse of her new born son Vayu.

Now in the latest post, the actress shared a photo of son Vayu with her grandmother Nirmal Kapoor. Sonam first shared a picture of her childhood in which she can be seen sitting on grandmother Nirmal Kapoor’s lap. In the second photo, Nirmal Kapoor is seen holding Sonam’s son Vayu. However, she did not reveal the face of the baby in the photo.

She shared the photos on the occasion of Nirmal Kapoor’s birthday and captioned the post as, “Happy happy birthday dadi love you @nirmalkapoorbombay.”

Sonam Kapoor's post

Sonam’s family members including cousin Akshay Marwah and aunt Maheep Kapoor dropped heart emojis on the post. Fans of the actress could not keep their calm seeing the photo and started showering their love in the comments section. “Peace mercy and blessings of almighty GOD on you,” commented one fan. “The 2nd picture,” added another fan along with heart faced emoji.

Similarly, Anil Kapoor also shared pictures of the family on the occasion of his mother’s 88th birthday. “The wonderful daughter, wife, mother, grandmother & now great grandmother celebrates her 88th birthday today! There’s no one like you! Happy Birthday Mom!,” he wrote.

Anil Kapoor's post

Sonam Kapoor gave birth to a baby boy on 20th August and took the internet by storm as she broke the news with husband Anand Ahuja. Later, she also featured on the cover of Vogue magazine and talked about the problems she faced during her pregnancy.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in 2019 film ‘The Zoya Factor’ opposite Dulquer Salmaan. Post that, she did a cameo in ‘AkvsAk’ starring her father Anil Kapoor in the lead along with director Anurag Kashyap.