Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor Wish Rhea Kapoor In The Most Adorable Way On Her Birthday, Share Throwback Pics

Mumbai: It`s Rhea Kapoor`s birthday. Who could wish her in the most adorable way? Any guesses? Of course, daddy Anil Kapoor and big sister Sonam Kapoor will make her feel special with some heart-touching notes. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Sonam posted a mixed bag of pictures with Rhea, starting from their childhood days to Sonam`s days of pregnancy. Sonam wrote in the caption, "Happy Happy birthday to my favourite person in the world. My best friend my soulmate. Partners in everything and the best sister duo in the world. Love you, my beautiful intelligent sister. I miss being your roommate and living in the same house as you. And I can`t wait for you to come home! @rheakapoor#sistersbeforemisters #friesoverguys #rheson #happybirthdaysister."

The first picture is from one of Rhea`s birthday celebrations in her childhood days. She is seen cutting the cake, while Sonam gleefully watches her. Anil is holding the two daughters with his two hands. The second picture shows baby Sonam and baby Rhea having a fun time with father Anil. All three of them are twinning in white. In the next couple of pictures, Sonam shared glimpses from her fashion shoot with Rhea, her vacation diary, and a casual outing with friends. The album ends with two frames, one is from Sonam`s wedding day, where Rhea was seen adjusting the dupatta of bride Sonam. The other one, was when Rhea accompanied pregnant Sonam in London.

Anil Kapoor posted two pictures for Rhea`s birthday wish. In the first frame, the dear daddy is holding his baby daughter. The second picture is where Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu accompany Rhea. Anil wrote in the caption, "It`s your time to fly...You are fiercely independent, taking your own decisions...I don`t think you need my arms to take care of you because now you`re ready to take care of your Crew, team and home! I know you will succeed! Wishing you all the luck! Happy Birthday @rheakapoor!"

Celebs like Anupam Kher, Bhumi Pednekar, Neetu Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, and Maheep Kapoor wished Rhea a very happy birthday on Anil and Sonam`s post for her. Rhea has a big project in the pipeline. She is one of the producers of `The Crew` which will bring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon together on the screen. As per a statement, `The Crew` is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. Three women, work and hustle to make it in life. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. Rajesh Krishnan will helm the project.