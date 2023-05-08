Sonam Kapoor Begins Speech With Namaste At King Charles Coronation Concert, Video Goes Viral On Internet

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor attended the King Charles's coronation concert held in London on Sunday. The coronation was nothing less than a star-studded event with several noted celebrities marking their presence. Tom Cruise and Pussycat Dolls' Nicole Scherzinger were among the attendees at the coronation ceremony on Sunday, May 7 at Windsor Castle. Meanwhile, Sonam, who was introduced as one of the biggest actors in Bollywood, delivered a speech at King's enthronement ceremony, that found its way to the internet. While some hailed the actor for her 'proud moment', others deemed her speech at the coronation concert as 'embarrassing'.

In the one minute clip that was shared on a popular Bollywood sub on Reddit, Sonam Kapoor started off her piece with the traditional 'Namaste'. She then went on to introduce several choir performances like The Bahamas Youth Choir, choir from Risotto and Brunei, Steve Windwood and Virtual Commonwealth Choir.

She stated, "Our Commonwealth is a union. Together we are one third of the world’s people, one third of the world’s ocean, one quarter of the world’s land. Each of our countries is unique. Each of our people is special. But we choose to stand this one. Learning from our history, blessed by our diversity, driven by our values and determined to build a more peaceful, sustainable and prosperous future for everyone, where every voice is heard. Without further ado, here’s welcoming the incredible voices from across the Commonwealth."

Sonam Kapoor’s mother Sunita Kapoor also shared the clip on her Instagram handle. She captioned the post writing, "So proud! Such an honour!" Sonam responded by commenting, "Love you with red heart emojis".

Arjun Kapoor also reacted to Sunita's post with heart and clap emoji.

Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Panday also used heart and clap emojis to congratulate the actress.

Sanjay Kapoor wrote, "Great honour!"

However, a section of people trolled the actor and tagged her speech at the coronation as 'embarrassing'.

"This is embarrassing. As if going to the event itself wasn’t embarrassing enough. It's giving 5th std English elocution competition. Maybe she did it on purpose, as revenge."

Another one commented, "Truly a global embarrassment."

Someone else said, "This is giving me second hand embarrassment. Can she not enjoy her retirement far away from the cameras?"

On the work front, she will next be seen in Shome Makhija’s directorial 'Blind', which also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey. The film is a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name, and centres around a blind police officer in search of a serial killer. Last month, the first look from the film was shared by the makers on social media.