Sonam Kapoor better co-star than Sara Ali Khan: Atrangi Re actor Dhanush tells Karan Johar

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush appeared together on the latest season of Karan Johar’s controversial talk show ‘Koffee With Karan’ as their film ‘Atrangi Re’ is all set to release on Disney plus Hotstar on December 24. Dhanush was his candid best during the show and performed exceedingly well during the rapid-fire round.

The actor was asked by Karan Johar who is a better co-star - Sara Ali Khan or Sonam Kapoor, to which he honestly responded ‘Sonam’. Sara responded to his answer, “Wow, not offensive at all. I'm losing my hamper”.

The national award-winning actor however explained his answer, “Not taking away the kindness, sweetness, fun (that) Sara (brought) on the sets of Atrangi Re, Sonam because she was very special, she was my first co-star in Hindi films and a guy from the south coming here, and she made me feel very comfortable and very kind to me. I am very grateful for that”.

Sara Ali Khan on Wednesday shared a long Instagram post praising Dhanush and called him ‘dearest Vishu’.

“Most inspiring actor, most supportive friend, most helpful team player, and most importantly my dearest Vishu I cannot imagine this journey without your selfless help, constant motivation and of course your delicious sapda Thank you for making this already most special journey for me forever unforgettable 2 days to go,” read her post.

‘Atrangi Re’ is directed by Anand L Rai and stars Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.