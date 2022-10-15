Sonam Kapoor breastfeeds her son Vayu as she gets her makeup done, husband Anand Ahuja reacts: WATCH

NEW DELHI: Actress Sonam Kapoor, who has been in Mumbai ever since the birth of her son Vayu, recently left her fans elated when she shared her photos from Karwa Chauth celebrations. While she revealed that she does not observe a fast on Karwa Chauth as her husband does not believe in this ritual, she dropped a couple of photos all decked up for the occasion. Sonam was in attendance as her mom and Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor hosted celebs at their residence to celebrate Karva Chauth.

Now, a day later, Sonam shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she is seen getting ready for Karwa Chauth while breastfeeding her newborn son Vayu. The video begins with Sonam getting her hair blow-dry while she is sitting in the chair in front of the dressing table. She is getting helped by her team to get ready for Karwa Chauth. The video ended with her showing a pretty magenta-pink lehenga with a green long top and a matching pink dupatta. Sonam accessorized it with traditional beautiful heavy jewellery.

While sharing the video she thanked her team and captioned, "It's so nice to get back to the real world with my team, get dressed up and meet people.. love being back in my home ground. Love you #Mumbai with all your scars and cracks you’re magic." Her husband Anand Ahuja reacted to the post and commented, "Built for this mama @sonamkapoor".

Her fans appreciated her for taking care of her baby and getting ready.

A user wrote, "Love seeing this again! (and look at Bubba’s perfect little head)"

Another user "The Way she is feeding while makeup".

Meanwhile, the 'Neerja' actress did not fast for Karwa Chauth but celebrated the festival as she and her husband think that the festival is a great reason for friends and family to come together.

For the unversed, the new parents were blessed with a baby boy Vayu Kapoor Ahuja on August 20, 2022.