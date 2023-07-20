trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2637910
NewsLifestylePeople
SONAM KAPOOR

Sonam Kapoor Dons This Unconventional Yet Chic Wear To Airport

Sonam Kapoor had arrived in Mumbai recently after attending the Wimbledon match.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 02:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Sonam Kapoor spotted wearing a maxi dress
  • She paired it with sneakers and baseball cap
  • Sonam Kapoor had arrived in Mumbai recently after attending the Wimbledon match

Trending Photos

Sonam Kapoor Dons This Unconventional Yet Chic Wear To Airport Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Known for her strong style sense, Sonam Kapoor has been spotted in an airport look like no other. She gracefully stood out in a casual striking maxi dress, pairing it with sneakers, and baseball cap. 

Time and again, she has left her fans stunned with bold fashion choices.  From lavish gowns to airport looks, Sonam leaves no stone unturned in keeping her fans hooked.

 

cre Trending Stories
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Along with her husband, Anand Ahuja, Sonam Kapoor had arrived in Mumbai recently after attending the Wimbledon match. Now when she's flying out of Mumbai, Sonam opted for this breezy outfit. 

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was recently seen in the film Blind, directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. This marks Sonam's return to the acting world after a long  maternity break.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest