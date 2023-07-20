Sonam Kapoor Dons This Unconventional Yet Chic Wear To Airport

New Delhi: Known for her strong style sense, Sonam Kapoor has been spotted in an airport look like no other. She gracefully stood out in a casual striking maxi dress, pairing it with sneakers, and baseball cap.

Time and again, she has left her fans stunned with bold fashion choices. From lavish gowns to airport looks, Sonam leaves no stone unturned in keeping her fans hooked.

Along with her husband, Anand Ahuja, Sonam Kapoor had arrived in Mumbai recently after attending the Wimbledon match. Now when she's flying out of Mumbai, Sonam opted for this breezy outfit.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was recently seen in the film Blind, directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. This marks Sonam's return to the acting world after a long maternity break.