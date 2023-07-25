Sonam Kapoor Gets A Kiss From Husband Anand Ahuja, Drops Adorable Video

Mumbai: That actor Sonam Kapoor simply adores her husband, Anand Ahuja, is no secret, as she seldom passes up on a chance to express her love for him. The actor recently took to her Instagram stories to share an adorable video with hubby. Sonam captioned it, "@anandpahuja." In the video, Sonam and Anand are seen donning matching black outfits. Sonam can be seen shooting the video from her camera while Anand plants a kiss on her cheeks.

The couple looked cute as they were all smiles for the camera. Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March 2022, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. The couple welcomed their baby boy on August 20, 2022, in Mumbai.





The proud parents announced the news through a cute message template that read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam was recently seen in the film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija and also starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film's first look was unveiled at the Jio Studio's event.

The film marked Sonam's return to acting after a maternity break.

Sonam has signed two new projects, according to reports.

The actor said recently, "I took two years off as I was pregnant and then wanted to take some time off with my son. Two years are not done yet and I have signed onto two projects - one show and one film that I will start working on. It will release in another year, because that is how films work. Then my idea is to do two pieces of content every year, that's it, not more because I want to spend time with my family as well."