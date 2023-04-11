topStoriesenglish2593594
NewsLifestylePeople
SONAM KAPOOR

Sonam Kapoor Gives Sneak Peek Into Her Delhi Home As She Welcomes Son Vayu- See Pics

Sonam Kapoor shared glimpses of her Delhi house as she welcomed son Vayu with husband Anand Ahuja and her in-laws.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 07:55 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Sonam Kapoor Gives Sneak Peek Into Her Delhi Home As She Welcomes Son Vayu- See Pics

Mumbai: Actor Sonam Kapoor, recently visited her in-law`s house in Delhi with her husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu. On Monday, Sonam took to Instagram and dropped pictures of her family and house. Sonam can be seen posing with her husband Anand Ahuja, his brother Anant and his mother Priya Ahuja. Little Vayu can also be seen in Dad Anand`s arms. Sonam Kapoor`s father-in-law Harish Ahuja also makes an appearance with Priya Ahuja in one of the pictures.

She shared a glimpse of the dining table designed with banana leaves and roses. A huge chandelier can be seen in the dining room area. The main gate of the house was also beautifully decorated with flowers. Along with the post, she wrote a gratitude post, "Welcoming our darling Vayu home to delhi... @priya27ahuja @ase_msb @anandahuja #harishahuja. With the help of exceptionally talented @__8.00am #karanflowerboy @theladdoowala @indusculinary. PS This is not an ad or a barter post this is a thank you for a job exceptionally done and a nod of appreciation to a wonderful team of professionals!"  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Sonam`s parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor reacted to the post. They dropped heart emoticons in the comment section. Sonam`s mother-in-law, Priya Ahuja also expressed her love for his grandson, Vayu. She wrote, "Loving every moment with Vayu, Can`t thank God enough, Full of Gratitude & Love." Sonam and Anand welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in Mumbai on August 20, 2022. The proud parents announced the news through a message that read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed." 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming film `Blind` directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The official release date of the film is still awaited.  

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?