Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor gushes over meeting Mindy Kaling

Mindy also posted about her chance encounter with Sonam on Twitter. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Sonam Kapoor, who is currently in the US, met Mindy Kaling and the actor could not contain her excitement.

The 33-year-old actor attended a Lakers game at the Staples Center with husband businessman Anand Ahuja on Tuesday where she bumped into the Hollywood star. 

"So last night at the game I got to meet and hang out with one of the coolest people I've ever met @mindykaling she's impossibly sweet, funny and smart. Also thanks @anandahuja for taking multiple pictures of us!" Sonam wrote on Instagram and also shared a picture.

Sonam's cousin and actor Arjun Kapoor commented on the post, saying, "I wanna be @mindykaling she's the best."

"Had the best time meeting the gorgeous and hilarious @sonamakapoor and her husband @anandahuja at the game last night," she wrote.

Sonam will be next seen in "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga", which is set to bow out on February 1. 

Kaling was last seen in "Ocean's 8". 

 

