Sonam Kapoor heaps praises on hubby Anand Ahuja

New Delhi: On Sunday, actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took a stroll down memory lane by sharing a major throwback photograph with husband Anand Ahuja on her Instagram account.

The particular picture was captured when the two celebrated their "first year together."

Describing the moment, Sonam wrote, "Love you always and forever you make everyday phenomenal. @anandahuja #throwbackmemories this was our first year together."

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018. Their love story actually began in 2016.

Anand, too, took to Instagram and shared a string of throwback pictures with Sonam.

"Selection of Selfies with @Sonamkapoor Since 20 Sixteen!#everydayphenomenal," he captioned the post.

For the unversed, Anand is a renowned businessman. He owns a clothing brand called Bhane.