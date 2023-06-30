Sonam Kapoor Is All Set To Make A Come Back In 'Blind'

London: Actor Sonam Kapoor is back in action. The 'Neerja' star, who was away from the world of "lights, camera, action" for a few years, is now all set to entertain you all with her acting skills once again. Sonam will be seen in an interesting role in 'Blind', which will be out on July 7 on Jio Cinema. Also, she has signed two new projects.

Speaking about the same, Sonam said, "I took two years off as I was pregnant and then wanted to take some time off with my son. Two years are not done yet and I have signed onto two projects - one show and one film that I will start working on. It will release in another year, because that is how films work. Then my idea is to do two pieces of content every year, that's it, not more because I want to spend time with my family as well."

Sonam recently made headlines by appearing at British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's reception at 10 Downing Street to represent India and its cultural impact globally."International brands are taking Indian actors as brand ambassadors and they are showcasing them more because they realise the power of Indian celebrities to understand how far reaching they are and how far reaching (they can be). It is interesting to see that now since the world is getting smaller because of social media and OTT etc., the recognition is coming easier," she added.

Meanwhile, Sonam is in London enjoying family time with her husband and son.