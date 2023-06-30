topStoriesenglish2628886
NewsLifestylePeople
SONAM KAPOOR

Sonam Kapoor Is All Set To Make A Come Back In 'Blind'

'Blind' is a promising mixed bag of suspense and drama. The film is set to be out on Jio Cinema on July 7. 

Last Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 12:56 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Sonam will be seen in 'Blind'
  • Sonam appeared at British PM Rishi Sunak's reception

Trending Photos

Sonam Kapoor Is All Set To Make A Come Back In 'Blind'

London: Actor Sonam Kapoor is back in action. The 'Neerja' star, who was away from the world of "lights, camera, action" for a few years, is now all set to entertain you all with her acting skills once again. Sonam will be seen in an interesting role in 'Blind', which will be out on July 7 on Jio Cinema. Also, she has signed two new projects.

Speaking about the same, Sonam said, "I took two years off as I was pregnant and then wanted to take some time off with my son. Two years are not done yet and I have signed onto two projects - one show and one film that I will start working on. It will release in another year, because that is how films work. Then my idea is to do two pieces of content every year, that's it, not more because I want to spend time with my family as well."

Sonam recently made headlines by appearing at British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's reception at 10 Downing Street to represent India and its cultural impact globally."International brands are taking Indian actors as brand ambassadors and they are showcasing them more because they realise the power of Indian celebrities to understand how far reaching they are and how far reaching (they can be). It is interesting to see that now since the world is getting smaller because of social media and OTT etc., the recognition is coming easier," she added.
Meanwhile, Sonam is in London enjoying family time with her husband and son. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad