New Delhi: New mommy Sonam Kapoor welcomed her first child - a baby boy, along with husband Anand Ahuja on August 20. In a recent interview, Sonam opened up about her pregnancy journey, motherhood and shared that her first trimester was challenging. The actress also shared that she was receiving a lot of concerned advice and that she took it all positively.

In a recent interview with Vogue India, for whom she shot a magazine cover shared that she got to know about her pregnancy on Christmas last year. She further revealed that at that time her husband Anand Ahuja was suffering from COVID-19 and zoom called him to inform the good news.

“I found out I was pregnant on Christmas Day. Anand was in the other room of our London apartment since he had Covid-19 and I basically Zoomed (video called) him and gave him the news. Then we called our parents and told them as well,” shared Sonam.

Sonam further shared how she had to be extra careful due to COVID pandemic. The actress revealed that she suffered from fever and cough during her first trimester and was terrified.

“We had all decided that I would be extra careful since a lot of people in London were getting Covid-19 around that time, but exactly a month later, I came down with a fever, cough and cold. I was terrified and immediately started googling ‘what happens if you have Covid when you’re pregnant?” It was tough,” she said.

The ‘Veere Di Wedding’ actress went on to share some of the medications that she was taking to ensure a healthy pregnancy. “I was taking progesterone shots in my thighs and stomach—practically everywhere on my body — because I was of advanced maternal age and was constantly throwing up, sick and bedridden.”

Sonam shared despite being 37, she had a positive attitude towards embracing pregnancy. “. Everyone’s so tense about women who get pregnant after 31 or 32. They tell you don’t do this, don’t do that, don’t get gestational diabetes or pre-eclampsia. I was like, ‘wait, hang on, I still feel very young. I’ve got my dad’s (Anil Kapoor) genes, I look very young. It’ll be fine’,” Sonam told Vogue India.